East Tech 2025, a three-day event hosted by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, highlighted India's indigenous defence technologies. The event featured significant participation from DPSUs, DRDO, and private industry players, showcasing advancements in communication, AI systems, drones, and more, marking a step towards operational self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:35 IST
East Tech 2025: Pioneering India's Defence Technological Advancement
The 'East Tech 2025' event, spearheaded by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, concluded its three-day run on Sunday, demonstrating India's growing strength in indigenous defence technology. This pivotal event, launched by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, aligns with the army's strategic vision for operational self-reliance in the East.

This fourth iteration of the exhibition saw enthusiastic engagement from various sectors within India's defence ecosystem, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings, DRDO, and numerous private enterprises. Organized with the support of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Confederation of Indian Industry, the event served as a showcase of cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the evolving operational needs of the army.

The audience witnessed a diverse range of technological innovations, from advanced communication systems to AI-based warfare technologies. The event offered a vital platform for industry players to present solutions that are both practical and adaptable to real-time military challenges. The closing ceremony, marked by cultural performances, underscored the event's success as a catalyst for future collaborations in defence technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

