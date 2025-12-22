DRDO, Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU to Boost Defence & Internal Security R&D

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s defence and internal security ecosystem, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster comprehensive collaboration in research, education, training and technology support. The MoU was signed at South Block, New Delhi on December 22, 2025, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

The agreement was inked by Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO, Dr Chandrika Kaushik, and Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel. Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat was also present on the occasion, reflecting high-level institutional commitment to the collaboration.

The MoU aims to reinforce India’s self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies in line with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the whole-of-nation approach during Amrit Kaal. By integrating advanced technology development with academic research and operational insights, the partnership seeks to enhance national security preparedness and strengthen India’s strategic autonomy, particularly in the domain of internal security.

Rashtriya Raksha University, an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, plays a pivotal role in capacity building for security, policing and strategic studies. As a University Grants Commission (UGC)-designated Nodal Centre for Defence Studies, RRU brings robust academic expertise, policy-oriented research capabilities and training experience in internal security, counter-terrorism, cyber security, forensics and strategic affairs.

DRDO, as the country’s premier defence research and development organisation, contributes cutting-edge indigenous technologies, innovation-driven solutions and system-level expertise tailored to the requirements of the Armed Forces and internal security agencies. Its involvement ensures that research outcomes and academic inputs are aligned with real-world operational needs and future security challenges.

Under the MoU, DRDO and RRU will undertake joint research projects, doctoral and fellowship programmes, and specialised training and capacity-building initiatives for personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and other internal security agencies. The collaboration will also focus on studying emerging operational challenges, conducting technology gap analyses, forecasting future capability requirements, and supporting the life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems inducted into forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The partnership is expected to act as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge exchange and human resource development, contributing to the creation of a technologically empowered, self-reliant and future-ready internal security architecture for India.