Left Menu

Vivo Lights Up BrandZ: A Journey of Innovation and Growth

Vivo ranked 34th on the BrandZ Top 100 list at the 2025 Kantar BrandZ China Gala, marking steady growth. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Vivo continues to innovate with technologies like BlueTech, driving success with products like its imaging flagship model, the X200 Ultra, and Vivo Vision Explorer Edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:56 IST
Vivo Lights Up BrandZ: A Journey of Innovation and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

At the 2025 Kantar BrandZ China Gala in Shanghai, vivo secured the 34th position on the BrandZ Top 100 list, highlighting its steady growth and innovation prowess with a brand value of USD 5.989 billion. Renowned for advancements in 5G, AI, and mobile imaging, vivo received the 'Inspirational Star of Innovation' Award, underlining its industry leadership.

Celebrating 30 years, vivo has maintained a user-centric approach, focusing on a dual-driven R&D strategy that combines 'in-house development' and 'collaborative research.' This methodology has borne fruit with proprietary innovations under the 'BlueTech' brand, covering design, imaging, system, and performance aspects.

Leveraging these technological advancements, Vivo's X200 Ultra model has gained acclaim for its unparalleled telephoto and low-light capabilities, particularly in the concert market. Complementing its product lineup, vivo's foray into mixed reality with the Vision Explorer Edition situates the brand as a pioneer in creating a comprehensive MR ecosystem, reinforcing its global expansion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
2
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
3
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global
4
Tragedy Unfolds at Columbus Amazon Facility

Tragedy Unfolds at Columbus Amazon Facility

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025