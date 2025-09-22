Vivo Lights Up BrandZ: A Journey of Innovation and Growth

At the 2025 Kantar BrandZ China Gala in Shanghai, vivo secured the 34th position on the BrandZ Top 100 list, highlighting its steady growth and innovation prowess with a brand value of USD 5.989 billion. Renowned for advancements in 5G, AI, and mobile imaging, vivo received the 'Inspirational Star of Innovation' Award, underlining its industry leadership.

Celebrating 30 years, vivo has maintained a user-centric approach, focusing on a dual-driven R&D strategy that combines 'in-house development' and 'collaborative research.' This methodology has borne fruit with proprietary innovations under the 'BlueTech' brand, covering design, imaging, system, and performance aspects.

Leveraging these technological advancements, Vivo's X200 Ultra model has gained acclaim for its unparalleled telephoto and low-light capabilities, particularly in the concert market. Complementing its product lineup, vivo's foray into mixed reality with the Vision Explorer Edition situates the brand as a pioneer in creating a comprehensive MR ecosystem, reinforcing its global expansion strategy.

