AV-Comparatives Unveils 2025 EPR Test Results Amid Rising Cyber Threats

AV-Comparatives, a top independent cybersecurity testing lab, has unveiled the results of its 2025 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test, marking the most extensive evaluation of enterprise EPR/EDR solutions on the market. This year's rigorous assessment included 50 real-world APT attack scenarios, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

As cyber-attacks increasingly disrupt critical infrastructure globally, the need for robust prevention and response solutions has become more pressing. The recent incidents involving Collins Aerospace systems at major airports, such as London Heathrow, underline this urgency, with manual interventions required due to system compromises.

Ten vendors, including Bitdefender and Palo Alto Networks, achieved AV-Comparatives' prestigious EPR Certification 2025. Two vendors failed the assessment, highlighting the test's difficulty. AV-Comparatives continues to offer invaluable, empirical insights, aiding enterprises in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity options.

