Snapdragon Solidifies Its Reign in India's Premium Smartphone Market with 'Snapdragon Hai na' Campaign

Qualcomm's Snapdragon has been declared India's top premium chipset brand, holding a 40% market share in smartphones above ₹25,000. The new 'Snapdragon Hai na' campaign highlights India's trust in Snapdragon for superior performance, gearing up for the festive season upgrade cycle with a focus on gaming and AI capabilities.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon has ascended to the pinnacle of India's premium smartphone segment, clinching the title of the No. 1 chipset brand for devices priced above ₹25,000. According to the latest CMR India report, Snapdragon claims a dominant 40% market share, affirming its status as a leader in providing cutting-edge mobile experiences to Indian consumers.

This accolade arrives amid the launch of Snapdragon's spirited 'Snapdragon Hai na' campaign, designed to resonate with Indian consumers' trust in Snapdragon-backed devices. The initiative underscores the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional performance across various facets, including high-speed processing, enduring battery life, superior gaming, and next-gen AI capabilities.

The campaign unfolds nationwide through an extensive media strategy encompassing TV, print, digital, and influencer channels, aiming to simplify consumer choices. As India braces for a massive smartphone upgrade wave, Snapdragon stands poised to leverage its robust market position by aligning with consumer preferences for enhanced performance, gaming proficiency, and AI-driven future-proofing.

