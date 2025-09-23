Snapdragon Solidifies Its Reign in India's Premium Smartphone Market with 'Snapdragon Hai na' Campaign

Qualcomm's Snapdragon has ascended to the pinnacle of India's premium smartphone segment, clinching the title of the No. 1 chipset brand for devices priced above ₹25,000. According to the latest CMR India report, Snapdragon claims a dominant 40% market share, affirming its status as a leader in providing cutting-edge mobile experiences to Indian consumers.

This accolade arrives amid the launch of Snapdragon's spirited 'Snapdragon Hai na' campaign, designed to resonate with Indian consumers' trust in Snapdragon-backed devices. The initiative underscores the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional performance across various facets, including high-speed processing, enduring battery life, superior gaming, and next-gen AI capabilities.

The campaign unfolds nationwide through an extensive media strategy encompassing TV, print, digital, and influencer channels, aiming to simplify consumer choices. As India braces for a massive smartphone upgrade wave, Snapdragon stands poised to leverage its robust market position by aligning with consumer preferences for enhanced performance, gaming proficiency, and AI-driven future-proofing.

(With inputs from agencies.)