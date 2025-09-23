Tanla Platforms Appoints Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer to Tackle Asia's Communication Landscape

Hyderabad, India – September 22, 2025: Tanla Platforms Limited, a frontrunner in AI-based communication technology, has appointed MP Sunil Kumar as the Chief Growth Officer for Asia and the Middle East. With the integration of advanced AI and NVIDIA's latest GPU technology, Tanla continues to fight spam and fraud globally.

Tanla's flagship, Wisely AI, has recently launched in Indonesia to tackle a $5 billion fraud problem. The platform's flexible and scalable design allows it to easily adapt to different regions, thereby extending its global impact. Sunil Kumar's appointment aligns with Tanla's strategic goals of expanding its market presence and reinforcing its industry leadership.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Tanla, expressed his confidence in Sunil's ability to drive digital transformation across diverse markets. With a robust history in the telecom sector, having pioneered significant launches at Vodafone, Kumar will build on Tanla's initiatives to deliver innovative, secure communication solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)