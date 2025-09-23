Infosys Expands Partnership with Sunrise to Propel AI-Driven Transformations
IT giant Infosys has announced an expanded partnership with Switzerland's Sunrise to advance IT transformation and AI integration. The collaboration aims to leverage AI for enhanced business operations, ensuring improved operational speed and customer experiences while maintaining stringent data security standards.
Infosys, the IT powerhouse, has confirmed an expansion of its strategic long-term partnership with Sunrise, a Swiss telecom firm, to accelerate IT transformation and tap into artificial intelligence capabilities.
The collaboration will see Infosys exploiting its AI, analytics, and data expertise, alongside its AI platform Infosys Topaz, to assist Sunrise in evolving into an AI-centric enterprise. This aims to introduce fresh business proposals by enhancing operational speed, efficiency, and quality using data-driven insights and intelligent automation, as per a regulatory filing.
Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President for Communication, Media, and Technology at Infosys, noted that the collaboration exemplifies a mutual vision for the future of telecommunications, supporting Sunrise in delivering innovative customer experiences while ensuring high data security and integrity. Infosys shares saw a slight dip, settling at Rs 1,497.75 on the BSE.
