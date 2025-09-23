Left Menu

Infosys Expands Partnership with Sunrise to Propel AI-Driven Transformations

IT giant Infosys has announced an expanded partnership with Switzerland's Sunrise to advance IT transformation and AI integration. The collaboration aims to leverage AI for enhanced business operations, ensuring improved operational speed and customer experiences while maintaining stringent data security standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:03 IST
Infosys Expands Partnership with Sunrise to Propel AI-Driven Transformations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, the IT powerhouse, has confirmed an expansion of its strategic long-term partnership with Sunrise, a Swiss telecom firm, to accelerate IT transformation and tap into artificial intelligence capabilities.

The collaboration will see Infosys exploiting its AI, analytics, and data expertise, alongside its AI platform Infosys Topaz, to assist Sunrise in evolving into an AI-centric enterprise. This aims to introduce fresh business proposals by enhancing operational speed, efficiency, and quality using data-driven insights and intelligent automation, as per a regulatory filing.

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President for Communication, Media, and Technology at Infosys, noted that the collaboration exemplifies a mutual vision for the future of telecommunications, supporting Sunrise in delivering innovative customer experiences while ensuring high data security and integrity. Infosys shares saw a slight dip, settling at Rs 1,497.75 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

 India
2
Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025