META Expands LLaMA AI Models to Key Global Allies

META is extending access to its LLaMA AI models to key U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, as well as NATO and EU institutions. This strategic move is part of META's initiative to strengthen global partnerships and enhance technological collaboration with significant international entities.

23-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sept 23 (Reuters) - META has announced a significant expansion of its LLaMA AI model availability, targeting enhanced access for key U.S. allies across Europe and Asia. This initiative includes prominent institutions like NATO and the EU, aimed at fortifying international technological alliances.

The strategic rollout is part of META's broader vision to foster global collaborations, ensuring that its advanced AI capabilities are leveraged by critical allies for mutual growth and security enhancement. By extending access to its robust AI infrastructures, META is positioning itself as a pivotal player in global technology partnerships.

This move underscores META's commitment to supporting major international institutions and promoting cooperative efforts in the realm of artificial intelligence, further establishing itself as a leader in the tech industry.

