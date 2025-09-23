Strategic Autonomy: The Power of Self-Reliance and Academia-Military Synergy
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and the effective management of air littoral in modern conflicts. At a tri-services symposium, he highlights the need for indigenous technology and academia-military collaboration, underscoring Operation Sindoor's success and the establishment of defense R&D-oriented universities.
- Country:
- India
The strategic landscape is evolving, and the role of unmanned aerial systems has become more critical than ever in recent conflicts. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, during a tri-services symposium, highlighted the urgent need for effective management and exploitation of air littoral, an essential space for drones and counter-drone systems. The airspace just above the land battle area has gained importance as a conflict zone requiring innovative solutions for force application and preservation.
The symposium, held at the Manekshaw Centre, aims to strengthen the synergy between the services-academia R&D ecosystem, focusing on indigenous technology development for the Indian armed forces. Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi stressed the significance of self-reliance for strategic autonomy. He called for the establishment of defense R&D-oriented universities and defense incubation cells within academic institutions.
Further, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat joined the discourse on enhancing collaboration among academia, start-ups, and industry. The initiative seeks to foster innovation and commercialization of research outcomes, essential for meeting future operational demands of the armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Indian Military Gears Up for Drone Warfare
Operation Sindoor: India's Blueprint for Swift Conflict Resolution
Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Response to Terrorism
Tri-Services Symposium Sparks Innovation in Defence Technology
BSF Elevates Training with Drone Warfare & Innovation Centre Post-Operation Sindoor