Strategic Autonomy: The Power of Self-Reliance and Academia-Military Synergy

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the importance of self-reliance and the effective management of air littoral in modern conflicts. At a tri-services symposium, he highlights the need for indigenous technology and academia-military collaboration, underscoring Operation Sindoor's success and the establishment of defense R&D-oriented universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The strategic landscape is evolving, and the role of unmanned aerial systems has become more critical than ever in recent conflicts. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, during a tri-services symposium, highlighted the urgent need for effective management and exploitation of air littoral, an essential space for drones and counter-drone systems. The airspace just above the land battle area has gained importance as a conflict zone requiring innovative solutions for force application and preservation.

The symposium, held at the Manekshaw Centre, aims to strengthen the synergy between the services-academia R&D ecosystem, focusing on indigenous technology development for the Indian armed forces. Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi stressed the significance of self-reliance for strategic autonomy. He called for the establishment of defense R&D-oriented universities and defense incubation cells within academic institutions.

Further, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat joined the discourse on enhancing collaboration among academia, start-ups, and industry. The initiative seeks to foster innovation and commercialization of research outcomes, essential for meeting future operational demands of the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

