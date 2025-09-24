Left Menu

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

The US Secret Service is dismantling a large SIM farm network in New York. Over 100,000 active SIM cards were found, potentially run by nation-state actors. These SIM farms, initially for legitimate use, have become tools for organized fraud and pose significant threats to telecom networks.

Updated: 24-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Secret Service has discovered and is covertly dismantling a significant network of 'SIM farms' spread across the New York area. This operation coincides with world leaders gathering for meetings at the United Nations.

Matt McCool, the special agent leading the Secret Service's New York field office, reported finding multiple facilities packed with servers and over 100,000 active SIM cards. While the probe continues with no arrests yet, the operation is suspected to be led by well-funded, organized networks, possibly from foreign nation-states.

Authorities have warned of the potential damage these SIM farms could cause if left operational. McCool likened the potential disruption to cellular outages seen after the Sept. 11 attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing. Developed initially for legitimate purposes, such as reduced international call costs, SIM farms now serve as vital tools for fraud, enabling mass phishing texts and scam calls. Concentrated near the U.N., the system might also have facilitated encrypted communications for criminal groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

