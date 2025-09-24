Left Menu

Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank are planning five new AI data centers in the U.S. as part of the $500 billion Stargate project. This initiative aims to develop AI infrastructure, creating thousands of jobs, and expanding data center capacity. President Trump supports AI growth due to its strategic importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:31 IST
Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank revealed a major expansion in the U.S. AI sector with the announcement of five new data centers. This move is part of the grandiose Stargate project, which aims to establish state-of-the-art AI infrastructure across the nation.

Presiding over this initiative, President Donald Trump has made AI a significant priority, pushing forward its development through close collaboration with leading tech firms. Tuesday's announcement includes sites in Texas, New Mexico, and Ohio, which will collectively enhance data center capacity by nearly 7 gigawatts.

These expansions are expected to create 25,000 jobs and represent an enormous private investment of $500 billion. OpenAI and its partners, including Nvidia, plan to use advanced financing measures to support this massive infrastructure endeavor, underscoring AI's growing role in sectors including defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025