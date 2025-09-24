Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank revealed a major expansion in the U.S. AI sector with the announcement of five new data centers. This move is part of the grandiose Stargate project, which aims to establish state-of-the-art AI infrastructure across the nation.

Presiding over this initiative, President Donald Trump has made AI a significant priority, pushing forward its development through close collaboration with leading tech firms. Tuesday's announcement includes sites in Texas, New Mexico, and Ohio, which will collectively enhance data center capacity by nearly 7 gigawatts.

These expansions are expected to create 25,000 jobs and represent an enormous private investment of $500 billion. OpenAI and its partners, including Nvidia, plan to use advanced financing measures to support this massive infrastructure endeavor, underscoring AI's growing role in sectors including defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)