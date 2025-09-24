Samsung Unveils 'AI Home': Revolutionizing Smart Living

On Wednesday, Samsung launched 'AI Home', a cutting-edge initiative that merges intelligence across appliances, devices, and services to create a seamless living experience. This unveiling is part of Samsung's ongoing exploration into future living concepts, where technologies within smart homes are interconnected for enhanced user interaction.

The event took place at the company's flagship store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, showcasing Samsung's prowess in artificial intelligence. The 'AI Home' promises to revolutionize how users interact with their living spaces by learning daily routines and environmental patterns to provide personalized conveniences, all while ensuring security and privacy.

Features of this innovative system include the automatic operation of household gadgets, such as lighting and air conditioning customized to user preferences, and intelligent suggestions for washing cycles. 'AI Home', supported by Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, epitomizes ambient intelligence by continuously adapting to user behavior, offering an improved, sustainable living experience.

