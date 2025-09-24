Left Menu

Fendi's Fashion Fiesta: A Blend of Florals and Geometry for Spring/Summer 2026

Fendi's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, unveiled in Milan, features floral and geometric designs in a diverse color palette. Set against a pixel-like backdrop, the show highlights the brand's evolution under designer Silvia Venturini Fendi. Milan Fashion Week continues with collections from Missoni and Etro.

Italian luxury brand Fendi unveiled its much-anticipated Spring/Summer 2026 collection in Milan, capitalizing on a rich blend of floral and geometric designs. The reveal, set against a striking pixel-like backdrop of multicoloured blocks at Fendi's headquarters, offers a vivid palette showcasing the vibrant evolution of fashion under the guidance of designer Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Founded in Rome in 1925 and now part of the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, Fendi continues to push boundaries with Venturini's direction. The latest collection, presented as both menswear and womenswear, embodies a shared spirit of relaxed and colorful ease, punctuated by romantic elegance, according to press notes shared by the designer.

The color spectrum features hues from white to turquoise and bright red, complemented by pastel tones. Alongside Fendi, Italian fashion house Missoni introduced its own summer collection, with Etro slated to follow. Milan Fashion Week, which runs through Monday, marks the penultimate stop on the international fashion calendar, after New York and London, and just before Paris.

