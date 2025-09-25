Left Menu

German Defence Minister Warns of Russian Space Threat

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has raised alarms about Russian satellites shadowing those of Intelsat, used by German forces. At a Berlin conference, he highlighted the rapid expansion of Russian and Chinese space warfare capabilities and urged discussions on developing offensive space capabilities as deterrents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:50 IST
German Defence Minister Warns of Russian Space Threat
satellite
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius issued a stark warning on Thursday, highlighting the growing menace posed by Russian activities in space. He pointed out the concerning patterns of two Russian satellites shadowing Intelsat satellites relied upon by German forces and others.

Speaking at a space conference in Berlin, Pistorius remarked on the accelerated advancements by Russia and China in space warfare capabilities. 'They have acquired the ability to disrupt, blind, manipulate, or even kinetically destroy satellites,' he stated.

Emphasizing the urgency, Pistorius called for immediate talks on developing offensive capabilities in space to act as deterrence. He specifically noted Russia's use of its Luch Olymp satellites to track Intelsat satellites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

