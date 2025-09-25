German Defence Minister Warns of Russian Space Threat

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius issued a stark warning on Thursday, highlighting the growing menace posed by Russian activities in space. He pointed out the concerning patterns of two Russian satellites shadowing Intelsat satellites relied upon by German forces and others.

Speaking at a space conference in Berlin, Pistorius remarked on the accelerated advancements by Russia and China in space warfare capabilities. 'They have acquired the ability to disrupt, blind, manipulate, or even kinetically destroy satellites,' he stated.

Emphasizing the urgency, Pistorius called for immediate talks on developing offensive capabilities in space to act as deterrence. He specifically noted Russia's use of its Luch Olymp satellites to track Intelsat satellites.

