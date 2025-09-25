Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse
Spanish tech firm Submer plans to make India a manufacturing hub for its sustainable, high-performance data center solutions. The company aims to boost Indian digital infrastructure and create over 5,000 jobs through skill development. Strategic partnerships and government collaboration are part of the expansion strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:38 IST
- India
Spanish technology firm Submer announced plans to establish India as a central manufacturing hub for Asia, emphasizing the country's potential as a high-growth market.
Capitalizing on India's burgeoning digital infrastructure, Submer aims to foster a sustainable data center ecosystem, specializing in solutions that include advanced liquid cooling technology.
The firm plans substantial investment and collaboration with local partners, creating thousands of jobs and engaging with the government over semiconductor development and efficient deployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
