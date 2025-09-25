Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

Alphabet's Google has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to stop key components of a judicial order that mandates significant alterations to its Play Store. The company is gearing up to appeal the ruling from a lawsuit initiated by 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games.

Google describes the judge's order as unprecedented and asserts it would result in reputational damage and competitive disadvantage if implemented. According to a filing released by Google late Wednesday, the order obliges the company to allow the downloading of rival app stores within Play and to make its app catalog available to competitors.

In addition, the injunction necessitates Google to permit developers to integrate external links within apps, enabling users to bypass Google's billing system. Google has requested a Supreme Court decision by October 17 on whether to delay the order and plans to formally appeal by October 27.