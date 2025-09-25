Left Menu

Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

Google is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt parts of a judge's order demanding changes to its Play Store. The injunction, stemming from Epic Games' lawsuit, requires Google to permit rival app stores and external links, posing substantial competitive and reputational risks for the tech giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:00 IST
Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to stop key components of a judicial order that mandates significant alterations to its Play Store. The company is gearing up to appeal the ruling from a lawsuit initiated by 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games.

Google describes the judge's order as unprecedented and asserts it would result in reputational damage and competitive disadvantage if implemented. According to a filing released by Google late Wednesday, the order obliges the company to allow the downloading of rival app stores within Play and to make its app catalog available to competitors.

In addition, the injunction necessitates Google to permit developers to integrate external links within apps, enabling users to bypass Google's billing system. Google has requested a Supreme Court decision by October 17 on whether to delay the order and plans to formally appeal by October 27.

TRENDING

1
Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

 India
2
High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

 Haiti
3
Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

 India
4
India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025