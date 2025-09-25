Left Menu

TVS Motor Acquires Italian Engines Engineering for €5 Million

TVS Motor Company has announced its acquisition of Italian design and engineering firm Engines Engineering S.p.A. for over 5 million euros. This move is part of TVS's strategy to establish a global centre of excellence in Bologna, focusing on high-performance, connected, and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:29 IST
TVS Motor Acquires Italian Engines Engineering for €5 Million
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company has revealed its plan to purchase Italian firm Engines Engineering S.p.A. for a little over 5 million euros, marking another bold step towards international expansion. This strategic acquisition aims to set up a global centre of excellence in Bologna, enhancing TVS's design and engineering capabilities.

In a comprehensive statement, TVS outlined its commitment to acquiring 100% of Engines Engineering's shares at a price of EUR 5.05 per share. Known for its innovation in high-performance motorcycle design and deep expertise in MotoGP racing, Engines Engineering will complement TVS's existing strengths.

TVS Chairman Sudarshan Venu highlighted that the acquisition would boost their ability to provide advanced mobility solutions globally. Additionally, this move will enhance Norton Motorcycles' legendary craftsmanship, supporting its goal of producing luxurious, cutting-edge motorcycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

 India
2
High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

 Haiti
3
Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

 India
4
India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025