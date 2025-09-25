Left Menu

Austria's Academic Coup: Luring US Top Researchers

Austria has successfully attracted 25 top researchers from prominent U.S. universities, offering grants in response to U.S. funding cuts under the Trump administration. The grants aim to enhance Austrian scientific innovation by integrating new ideas from these international experts in fields like physics and life sciences.

Austria has made a significant move in the global academic landscape by attracting 25 top researchers from prestigious U.S. institutions such as Harvard, MIT, and Princeton. The initiative comes as a response to funding cuts by the Trump administration targeting American universities.

The Austrian Academy of Sciences announced grants totaling 500,000 euros ($587,000) each for two years, covering fields including physics, chemistry, and life sciences. The program aims to foster scientific advancement in Austria by importing new ideas and international networks, according to the academy's president Heinz Fassmann.

This strategic brain gain occurs amidst the backdrop of the European Union's efforts to capture talent from the U.S., fueled by recent academic challenges in America. Austria, historically home to intellectual giants such as Freud and Schroedinger, now joins European countries in enhancing academic competitiveness by attracting global talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

