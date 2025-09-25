Accenture's Strategic Growth with AI: A 7% Revenue Rise

Accenture, a leading IT services and consulting firm, posted impressive financial results for the June-August 2025 quarter, marking a 7% year-on-year revenue increase to USD 17.60 billion. This growth trajectory highlights the firm's successful adaptation to AI-driven demands from clients worldwide.

Despite a 2.5% foreign-exchange impact, Accenture's strategic focus on AI and digital transformation has fortified its market position. "I am very pleased with our 7% growth in fiscal 2025, demonstrating our unique ability to deliver for our clients," said Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, emphasizing the importance of AI in creating business value.

The Dublin-based company reported new bookings rising by 6% to USD 21.31 billion. Looking ahead, Accenture anticipates continued revenue growth between 2-5% in local currency for FY26 and plans to return at least USD 9.3 billion in cash to shareholders.

