Left Menu

Accenture's Strategic Growth with AI: A 7% Revenue Rise

Accenture reported a 7% increase in revenue to USD 17.60 billion for the June-August 2025 quarter. This growth is attributed to their expertise in AI-driven client solutions. New bookings rose by 6% to USD 21.31 billion. The company forecasts continued growth for FY26 with plans to return USD 9.3 billion to shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:36 IST
Accenture's Strategic Growth with AI: A 7% Revenue Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Accenture, a leading IT services and consulting firm, posted impressive financial results for the June-August 2025 quarter, marking a 7% year-on-year revenue increase to USD 17.60 billion. This growth trajectory highlights the firm's successful adaptation to AI-driven demands from clients worldwide.

Despite a 2.5% foreign-exchange impact, Accenture's strategic focus on AI and digital transformation has fortified its market position. "I am very pleased with our 7% growth in fiscal 2025, demonstrating our unique ability to deliver for our clients," said Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, emphasizing the importance of AI in creating business value.

The Dublin-based company reported new bookings rising by 6% to USD 21.31 billion. Looking ahead, Accenture anticipates continued revenue growth between 2-5% in local currency for FY26 and plans to return at least USD 9.3 billion in cash to shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
V2 Retail Aims for Aggressive Expansion Across India's Tier-II and Tier-III Cities

V2 Retail Aims for Aggressive Expansion Across India's Tier-II and Tier-III ...

 India
2
UP Yoddhas Triumph in Nail-Biting Kabaddi Showdown

UP Yoddhas Triumph in Nail-Biting Kabaddi Showdown

 India
3
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against Cheap Yellow Pea Imports

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against Cheap Yellow Pea Impor...

 India
4
BJP Fails Farmers: Hooda's Strong Critique on Paddy Procurement Delays

BJP Fails Farmers: Hooda's Strong Critique on Paddy Procurement Delays

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025