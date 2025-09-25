Left Menu

IAF and IIT Ropar Forge Alliance for Defence Innovation

The Indian Air Force and IIT Ropar have signed an MOU to work on developmental projects, supporting the IAF's operational needs. This partnership aims to boost indigenisation efforts for self-reliance, focusing on defense technology and innovation, as part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

IAF and IIT Ropar Forge Alliance for Defence Innovation
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar are joining forces through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaborative projects. This initiative is geared towards the dual goals of supporting the IAF's operational needs and fostering technological innovation.

The agreement was officially exchanged by Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Maintenance Command at IAF, and Rajeev Ahuja, the director of IIT Ropar. This collaboration seeks to fast-track indigenisation efforts aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

The partnership highlights key technological focus areas crucial to the IAF's sustainability and aims to leverage IIT Ropar's expertise in research and technology development. This academia-military synergy is poised to address technological challenges in defense sectors and promote an innovation-driven ecosystem.

