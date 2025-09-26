Left Menu

Trump's Tactical TikTok Turnaround

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to facilitate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, ensuring compliance with a 2024 law to prevent a ban. Valued at $14 billion, the new U.S. entity aims to safeguard data privacy while meeting Chinese and American investment and operational conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:14 IST
Trump's Tactical TikTok Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to protect data privacy, President Donald Trump signed an executive order focusing on TikTok's U.S. operations. The plan, which seeks to transition TikTok into an American-controlled entity, aligns with a 2024 law mandating the sale of the app by its Chinese owners to avoid a ban.

The new company, estimated at a valuation of $14 billion, has seen its enforcement deadline extended to December 16. This allows more time to navigate the complexities of extracting TikTok's U.S. assets, securing American investments, and obtaining necessary approvals from the Chinese government, according to Vice President JD Vance.

Highlighting TikTok's role in his reelection, Trump emphasized data protection for the app's 170 million U.S. users. He further asserted that the revamped operational structure would ensure complete American management, reflecting his administration's commitment to data security.

TRENDING

1
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
2
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
3
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco
4
Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Li...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025