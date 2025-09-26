Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Redirects TikTok's U.S. Ownership Towards American Hands

President Trump signed an executive order addressing the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors, amidst national security concerns. The order delays enforcement of a 2024 law requiring Chinese ownership divestment. Oracle and Silver Lake are expected to own a major stake in this new deal.

Updated: 26-09-2025 05:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aimed at transferring TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors to comply with national security concerns stipulated in a 2024 law. The U.S. firm is projected to be valued around $14 billion, significantly lower than some analysts forecasted.

The executive order postpones until January 20 the enforcement of the law demanding the divestment of TikTok's Chinese-owned assets. This move ensures TikTok remains operational while prioritizing American data privacy, as reinforced by Vice President JD Vance in an Oval Office briefing.

The White House revealed that significant investors including Oracle, Silver Lake, and potentially Dell Technologies' Michael Dell, are part of the deal. Despite ByteDance's valuation of over $330 billion, TikTok was previously estimated to be worth $30-$40 billion excluding its algorithm.

