BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Network Expands Across Uttar Pradesh

State-owned BSNL is preparing to launch its 4G network at 6,659 sites across Uttar Pradesh starting Saturday, part of a wider push to boost the company's presence under the 'Swadeshi' initiative. This expansion marks a significant step in enhancing better mobile connectivity throughout the region.

Arun Kumar Garg, Chief General Manager of Telecom for UP East BSNL, highlighted the integral role Uttar Pradesh plays in national rollout efforts. These initiatives are part of broader plans to improve nationwide 4G services using indigenously developed technology, aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' strategies.

Besides improving 4G access in challenging rural areas, the project's scope includes bolstering security at border outposts and upgrading older cellular technology in regions affected by left-wing extremism. Work continues to secure necessary environmental clearances for sites located in protected areas.

