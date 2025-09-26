Europe's Digital Sovereignty: Chancellor Merz's Call for Independence

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concerns over Germany's heavy reliance on US software, emphasizing the need for Europe to bolster its digital sovereignty. Speaking at a Berlin summit, Merz underscored the importance of establishing independent data centers.

He called for a collective European effort to reclaim digital control, advocating for the development of native technological strengths. His statements highlighted the significance of reducing dependency on external software providers, primarily from the United States.

Merz also pointed out that recent changes in US regulations are unlikely to reverse, underlining the necessity for Europe to adapt swiftly to maintain its technological independence and safeguard its digital future.

