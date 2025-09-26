Left Menu

Europe's Digital Sovereignty: Chancellor Merz's Call for Independence

Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted Germany's excessive reliance on US software and urged Europe to prioritize digital sovereignty and its own data centers. He encouraged a focus on independence and development of European strengths, citing lasting changes in US rules and urging action at a Berlin summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:18 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concerns over Germany's heavy reliance on US software, emphasizing the need for Europe to bolster its digital sovereignty. Speaking at a Berlin summit, Merz underscored the importance of establishing independent data centers.

He called for a collective European effort to reclaim digital control, advocating for the development of native technological strengths. His statements highlighted the significance of reducing dependency on external software providers, primarily from the United States.

Merz also pointed out that recent changes in US regulations are unlikely to reverse, underlining the necessity for Europe to adapt swiftly to maintain its technological independence and safeguard its digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

