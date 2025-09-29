Left Menu

Optus Faces Scrutiny: Emergency Call Outages Spark Concern

Australian telecom company Optus experienced an emergency call outage south of Sydney, following a previous disruption linked to four deaths. The government seeks answers, with meetings planned between Singtel executives and Australian officials. An independent review is underway, amid rising public frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:47 IST
Australian telecommunications giant Optus has confirmed an emergency call outage south of Sydney, just days following a similar disruption blamed for four fatalities. The incident has drawn significant government attention and public concern about the reliability of emergency services.

The Australian government, anxious for explanations, has arranged for a meeting between Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) executives and Australia's Communications Minister Anika Wells. Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon, Optus Chairman John Arthur, and CEO Stephen Rue will attend to discuss ongoing issues.

The recent outage, attributed to a defective mobile phone tower in Dapto, impacted 4,500 individuals. Meanwhile, investigations into an earlier 13-hour outage, potentially caused by human error, continue. This has intensified scrutiny on Optus, prompting an independent review expected to conclude by year's end.

