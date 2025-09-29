Left Menu

VINSSEN Pioneers Zero-Emission Maritime with Ammonia-Fueled Fuel Cell Vessel

VINSSEN has taken a pivotal role in designing the world's first tanker powered by ammonia-based PEM fuel cells. Achieving Approval in Principle confirms the technical viability and safety. VINSSEN's innovative fuel cell system aims to drive the transition to zero-emission shipping and enhance energy efficiency.

Updated: 29-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:49 IST
VINSSEN is now at the forefront of maritime innovation with the development of the first fuel cell-powered tanker using ammonia as a fuel source. The groundbreaking venture has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas, in collaboration with MISC Berhad and Samsung Heavy Industries, heralding a new era of zero-emission shipping.

This significant development features VINSSEN's advanced Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) technology, integrated with an Ammonia Cracking System from Panasia, providing a sustainable hydrogen source. The project highlights technical innovations and compliance with international standards, marking a historic leap in maritime propulsion technology.

VINSSEN's CEO, Chilhan Lee, emphasized the project's role in reshaping maritime transport, stating, "Our endeavor to lead in PEM fuel cell systems integration for ammonia-fueled vessels sets new standards in clean propulsion." As an industry leader, VINSSEN is committed to furthering zero-emission solutions with scalable and reliable technology for global shipping.

