FedEx has signed an MoU with India's Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council to offer tailored international shipping solutions. The partnership aims to enhance export efficiency for council members through services such as customs clearance and logistics expertise, crucial for India's significant gems and jewellery sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:28 IST
FedEx Partners with GJEPC for Streamlined Global Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Express transportation giant FedEx has entered into an agreement with the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) to provide specialized international shipping solutions.

Under the new memorandum of understanding, FedEx will cater to the specific shipping needs of the gems and jewellery industry by offering services like time-definite delivery, integrated customs clearance, and shipment tracking.

The initiative is pivotal for India's export landscape as the gems and jewellery sector forms about seven percent of the nation's economy. FedEx's services are expected to bolster export capabilities, particularly benefiting MSMEs and e-commerce exporters, according to GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali.

