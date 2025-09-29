Left Menu

European Shares Edge Up Amid Healthcare and Tech Gains

European shares rose slightly on Monday, driven by healthcare and technology stocks, while attention was on a potential U.S. government shutdown that may delay important economic data releases. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2% as GSK and AstraZeneca made headlines with significant corporate announcements.

European shares experienced a modest increase on Monday, notably in the healthcare and technology sectors. Investors are closely monitoring the situation surrounding a potential U.S. government shutdown, which could postpone the release of crucial economic figures.

The STOXX 600 rose by 0.2%, reaching 555.8 points, following a stable finish the previous week. Leading the gains were healthcare stocks, with GSK seeing a 3.3% increase after announcing leadership changes. Emma Walmsley will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by Luke Miels in January.

In the UK, AstraZeneca's shares rose by 1.3% after the company committed to maintaining its London headquarters while listing shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange. Technology stocks also showed upward movement, with notable gains from chipmakers ASMI and BE Semiconductor. Attention now turns to U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Congressional leaders to discuss government funding extension, which could impact the release of the September non-farm payrolls report this week.

