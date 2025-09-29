DeepSeek Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model: Efficient Text Processing Unveiled

Chinese AI developer DeepSeek has introduced its latest innovation, DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, claiming enhanced training efficiency and superior long text sequence processing compared to previous versions.

The Hangzhou-based company unveiled the model as an 'experimental release' and shared these updates on the developer forum Hugging Face.

Labeled as an 'intermediate step toward our next-generation architecture,' DeepSeek is paving the way for future advancements in AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)