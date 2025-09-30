Left Menu

California Pioneers AI Risk Regulation with New Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a landmark AI regulation law requiring big tech firms, including OpenAI, to disclose risk mitigation plans for their AI models. This law, SB 53, aims to lead state-level AI legislation in the absence of federal guidelines, balancing innovation with public safety.

California has taken a pioneering step in AI regulation under Governor Gavin Newsom's leadership by enacting a new state law that mandates major tech companies, including OpenAI, to disclose how they intend to mitigate potential catastrophic risks from advanced AI models.

The legislation, known as SB 53, addresses a regulatory gap left by the U.S. Congress, which has yet to pass comprehensive AI legislation. It sets a benchmark for other states and potentially the federal government. This move places California at the forefront of AI governance, crucial to its tech-driven economy.

Governor Newsom emphasized the need for balance between community protection and ensuring the AI industry's growth. The law requires companies with over $500 million in revenue to publicly reveal risk assessments, addressing concerns of AI escaping human control or aiding bioweapon development, with stiff penalties for non-compliance.

