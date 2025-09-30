Turkish Central Bank Reserves Surge Amidst Lira Volatility
The Turkish Central Bank's gross total reserves are projected to have increased by $4 billion, reaching an unprecedented $183 billion. This buildup comes after a recent sell-off to stabilize the lira, stocks, and bonds. The bank's net reserves, excluding swaps, are also expected to rise significantly.
This growth in reserves follows the central bank's intervention in the market earlier this month, where it sold nearly $10 billion to mitigate the impact of political instability on the lira, stocks, and bonds.
The net reserves are also anticipated to increase by $2.5 billion to $73 billion, with net reserves excluding swaps rising by $4 billion to $57 billion. The central bank's reserve levels as of last week will be officially announced on Thursday.
