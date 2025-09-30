Turkish Central Bank Reserves Surge Amidst Lira Volatility

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves are expected to hit a new high of $183 billion, thanks to a $4 billion increase over the past week, according to four bankers.

This growth in reserves follows the central bank's intervention in the market earlier this month, where it sold nearly $10 billion to mitigate the impact of political instability on the lira, stocks, and bonds.

The net reserves are also anticipated to increase by $2.5 billion to $73 billion, with net reserves excluding swaps rising by $4 billion to $57 billion. The central bank's reserve levels as of last week will be officially announced on Thursday.

