Wall Street's Tumultuous Year: AI Stocks Drive Record Highs

Wall Street's key indexes saw slight losses in the final session of 2025, rounding off a volatile year characterized by President Donald Trump's trade policies and significant interest in AI stocks.

This year marked a third consecutive year of growth, with the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq achieving double-digit returns. The indexes' performance was buoyed by a strong appetite for AI-focused stocks, which hit record highs.

Despite a subdued final week and typical year-end 'Santa Claus rally' expectations faltering, the market remains optimistic. The communication services index, driven by Alphabet's impressive performance, emerged as a standout performer in 2025.

