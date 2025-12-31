Left Menu

Wall Street's Tumultuous Year: AI Stocks Drive Record Highs

Despite a year marked by tariff uncertainties under President Trump, Wall Street's major indexes are closing 2025 with notable gains, driven by a surge in AI-focused stocks. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq logged double-digit growth for the third consecutive year. Expectations for 2026 remain mixed as investors evaluate Federal Reserve policies.

Updated: 31-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:04 IST
Wall Street's key indexes saw slight losses in the final session of 2025, rounding off a volatile year characterized by President Donald Trump's trade policies and significant interest in AI stocks.

This year marked a third consecutive year of growth, with the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq achieving double-digit returns. The indexes' performance was buoyed by a strong appetite for AI-focused stocks, which hit record highs.

Despite a subdued final week and typical year-end 'Santa Claus rally' expectations faltering, the market remains optimistic. The communication services index, driven by Alphabet's impressive performance, emerged as a standout performer in 2025.

