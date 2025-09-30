Left Menu

Innovative AI Tool Improves HVAC Filter Design for Cleaner Air

Researchers at IIT Delhi have developed an AI tool to predict HVAC filter performance, improving indoor air quality. The tool combines global data with AI for better air filtration efficiency and energy conservation. This innovation highlights the importance of industry-academia partnerships in enhancing health and sustainability.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have spearheaded the development of an artificial intelligence tool that promises to revolutionize HVAC filter design. This AI-driven model accurately predicts filter performance, crucial for enhancing indoor air quality.

The necessity of improving indoor air purity became particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. With people confined to their homes, efficient air filtration in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems emerged as a priority, emphasized researchers including those from Sweden.

Amit Rawal, a lead researcher and professor at IIT Delhi, noted, "By leveraging machine learning models trained on global data, we can predict a filter's effectiveness and its airflow allowance." Though AI advances innovation and prepares us better against future health threats, it requires vast data and computational resources, Rawal added.

