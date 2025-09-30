Petpooja Secures Rs 137 Crore Funding to Revolutionize Restaurant Tech

Restaurant-tech startup Petpooja has raised Rs 137 crore in a funding round led by Dharana Capital, aiming to transform the food service industry.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to enhance its product range with innovations like AI-driven automation and improve customer support. This strategic investment is seen as a pivotal step for Petpooja's growth.

The funding round saw participation from notable investors, including Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta and Urban Company's leadership team, highlighting confidence in Petpooja's growth trajectory and market potential. CEO Parthiv Patel stated this financial boost would accelerate product innovation and streamline restaurant operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)