Petpooja Secures Rs 137 Crore Funding to Revolutionize Restaurant Tech

Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja has secured Rs 137 crore in a funding round headed by Dharana Capital. The funds will be used to enhance its product offerings, implement AI-driven automation, and strengthen customer support. Key investors include co-founders of Urban Company and Helion Ventures' Ashish Gupta.

Restaurant-tech startup Petpooja has raised Rs 137 crore in a funding round led by Dharana Capital, aiming to transform the food service industry.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to enhance its product range with innovations like AI-driven automation and improve customer support. This strategic investment is seen as a pivotal step for Petpooja's growth.

The funding round saw participation from notable investors, including Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta and Urban Company's leadership team, highlighting confidence in Petpooja's growth trajectory and market potential. CEO Parthiv Patel stated this financial boost would accelerate product innovation and streamline restaurant operations.

