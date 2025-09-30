Navigating the Future: Ethanol-Powered Ship Engines Set Sail
Swiss manufacturer WinGD will introduce ethanol-fueled ship engines by next year in a bid to reduce maritime emissions. Collaborating with stakeholders, the company aims to launch commercial applications by 2027. Similar to methanol in combustion, ethanol presents a promising lower-carbon alternative for the shipping industry.
- Country:
- Singapore
Swiss company WinGD announced its readiness to introduce ethanol-powered ship engines next year, aiming to provide a lower-emission option for the maritime industry. This move aligns with the International Maritime Organization's target for net zero emissions by 2050.
The firm is actively engaging with shipowners, ethanol suppliers, and class societies to facilitate the first commercial use of its innovative ethanol-fueled two-stroke marine engines. Deliveries for both newbuild and retrofit engine applications are set to begin in 2027.
Sebastian Hensel, WinGD's Vice-President in charge of research and development, highlighted the engines as a viable lower-carbon option. Other engine manufacturers, including Germany's Everllence, are also exploring ethanol as a viable fuel alternative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sheikh Hamdan Calls for Boost in Al Dhafra's Maritime Sector
Kenya Navy Commander Strengthens Maritime Ties with India
Kenya Navy Commander’s India Visit Strengthens Bilateral Maritime Cooperation
Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Kenya's Naval Partnership
Maritime Mystery: Cargo Ship Under Attack Near Yemen Waters