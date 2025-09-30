Navigating the Future: Ethanol-Powered Ship Engines Set Sail

Swiss company WinGD announced its readiness to introduce ethanol-powered ship engines next year, aiming to provide a lower-emission option for the maritime industry. This move aligns with the International Maritime Organization's target for net zero emissions by 2050.

The firm is actively engaging with shipowners, ethanol suppliers, and class societies to facilitate the first commercial use of its innovative ethanol-fueled two-stroke marine engines. Deliveries for both newbuild and retrofit engine applications are set to begin in 2027.

Sebastian Hensel, WinGD's Vice-President in charge of research and development, highlighted the engines as a viable lower-carbon option. Other engine manufacturers, including Germany's Everllence, are also exploring ethanol as a viable fuel alternative.

