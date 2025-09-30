Left Menu

Navigating the Future: Ethanol-Powered Ship Engines Set Sail

Swiss manufacturer WinGD will introduce ethanol-fueled ship engines by next year in a bid to reduce maritime emissions. Collaborating with stakeholders, the company aims to launch commercial applications by 2027. Similar to methanol in combustion, ethanol presents a promising lower-carbon alternative for the shipping industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:04 IST
Navigating the Future: Ethanol-Powered Ship Engines Set Sail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Swiss company WinGD announced its readiness to introduce ethanol-powered ship engines next year, aiming to provide a lower-emission option for the maritime industry. This move aligns with the International Maritime Organization's target for net zero emissions by 2050.

The firm is actively engaging with shipowners, ethanol suppliers, and class societies to facilitate the first commercial use of its innovative ethanol-fueled two-stroke marine engines. Deliveries for both newbuild and retrofit engine applications are set to begin in 2027.

Sebastian Hensel, WinGD's Vice-President in charge of research and development, highlighted the engines as a viable lower-carbon option. Other engine manufacturers, including Germany's Everllence, are also exploring ethanol as a viable fuel alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

 India
2
Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

Tragic LPG Explosion Claims More Lives in Mumbai

 India
3
Moldova's Economic Rebound Amid Strategic Growth Sectors

Moldova's Economic Rebound Amid Strategic Growth Sectors

 Moldova
4
Political Storm: Jan Suraaj Party vs. Bihar's NDA Leaders

Political Storm: Jan Suraaj Party vs. Bihar's NDA Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025