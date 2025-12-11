Left Menu

Maharashtra's Maritime Vision: CM Fadnavis Plots Largest Shipyard Initiative

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the preparation of an action plan for establishing India's largest shipyard in Maharashtra, capitalizing on the state's extensive coastline. The project includes a megaplan shipyard, new railway lines, and the innovative Mumbai Water Metro to enhance the maritime sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:13 IST
Maharashtra's Maritime Vision: CM Fadnavis Plots Largest Shipyard Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has spearheaded an ambitious plan to construct the nation's largest shipyard, capitalizing on the state's vast 720-km coastline and upcoming maritime projects. Fadnavis emphasized the need for a comprehensive action plan to harness the growth potential of the state's maritime sector.

The CM's directives came during a meeting with the Ports Development Department at Vidhan Bhavan. With Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane in attendance, the instructions included finalizing a detailed project report. The shipyard initiative aims to align with other infrastructure projects like the proposed Vaibhavwadi-Kolhapur railway line and the Vadhavan port highway.

The proposed Mumbai Water Metro project also featured prominently in discussions. Fadnavis advocated for full-electric propulsion for boats, aligning with Maharashtra's vision for sustainable transport. As preparations for the detailed project report continue, the water metro aims to enhance transport efficiency across Mumbai's extensive water networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025