Maharashtra's Maritime Vision: CM Fadnavis Plots Largest Shipyard Initiative

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has spearheaded an ambitious plan to construct the nation's largest shipyard, capitalizing on the state's vast 720-km coastline and upcoming maritime projects. Fadnavis emphasized the need for a comprehensive action plan to harness the growth potential of the state's maritime sector.

The CM's directives came during a meeting with the Ports Development Department at Vidhan Bhavan. With Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane in attendance, the instructions included finalizing a detailed project report. The shipyard initiative aims to align with other infrastructure projects like the proposed Vaibhavwadi-Kolhapur railway line and the Vadhavan port highway.

The proposed Mumbai Water Metro project also featured prominently in discussions. Fadnavis advocated for full-electric propulsion for boats, aligning with Maharashtra's vision for sustainable transport. As preparations for the detailed project report continue, the water metro aims to enhance transport efficiency across Mumbai's extensive water networks.

