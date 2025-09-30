French Firms Propel Into Near-Space Competition

French companies are enhancing efforts to develop advanced spy balloons and airships as the race intensifies in the strategic region between the atmosphere and outer space. This area is touted as a potential tension hotspot among world powers.

Stratobus, a venture under Thales Alenia Space, and the emerging firm Hemeria are pioneering the focus on this zone, dubbed Very High Altitude. The significance of near-space came into sharp focus in 2023 when the U.S. intercepted a Chinese balloon, raising global awareness.

Strategic advancements in this realm could redefine the balance of airspace control and legal governance, a topic France is currently navigating amidst rising technological potential and international interest.