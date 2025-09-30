Left Menu

TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has initiated a consultation paper on the auction of over 11,500 MHz of radio frequency spectrum across 10 bands. The paper seeks stakeholder feedback on pricing, reserve prices, and other conditions. Deadline for comments is October 28, counter-comments by November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:47 IST
TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper aimed at setting the stage for a large-scale auction of over 11,500 megahertz of radio frequency spectrum to be used across ten bands, facilitating 4G and 5G services, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Among the issues, TRAI is addressing are the auction of the 6 GHz frequency band. This spectrum has gained interest from both mobile service providers and WiFi companies, all lobbying for a larger portion of the available frequencies to enhance their offerings.

The unveiling of the consultation paper comes after a request from the Department of Telecom dated May 15, asking for recommendations on reserve pricing, band plans, and the conditions under which this critical resource will be auctioned. The timeline sees October 28 set as the final date for public comments, with counter-comments due by November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025