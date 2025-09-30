TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper aimed at setting the stage for a large-scale auction of over 11,500 megahertz of radio frequency spectrum to be used across ten bands, facilitating 4G and 5G services, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Among the issues, TRAI is addressing are the auction of the 6 GHz frequency band. This spectrum has gained interest from both mobile service providers and WiFi companies, all lobbying for a larger portion of the available frequencies to enhance their offerings.

The unveiling of the consultation paper comes after a request from the Department of Telecom dated May 15, asking for recommendations on reserve pricing, band plans, and the conditions under which this critical resource will be auctioned. The timeline sees October 28 set as the final date for public comments, with counter-comments due by November 11.

