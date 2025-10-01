Left Menu

Capgemini India Announces Leadership Transition

Capgemini announced a leadership change in India with Ashwin Yardi stepping down as CEO to take on the role of non-executive Chairman. Sanjay Chalke will succeed him as CEO. Chalke, currently COO, will join the Group Executive Committee. Capgemini has nearly 180,000 employees in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:23 IST
Capgemini India Announces Leadership Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Capgemini's India operations are set for a significant leadership change as Ashwin Yardi retires from his position as Chief Executive Officer. After seven years, Yardi is transitioning to the role of non-executive Chairman of the board, effective January 1, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday.

Taking the reins as CEO will be Sanjay Chalke, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Capgemini in India. Chalke will also join the Group Executive Committee on the same date, signaling a smooth transition in the company's leadership structure. Capgemini employs nearly 180,000 individuals across 13 locations in India.

Yardi's tenure since December 2018 saw the India business expand significantly, growing from 105,500 to about 180,000 employees. As he steps into the non-executive Chairman role, Yardi will concentrate on relationships with key stakeholders and provide support to Chalke in his new position. Chalke, known for driving operational excellence and fostering cross-functional synergies, brings a wealth of experience from his former roles at Capgemini and DXC Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

India Elevates Wheat Purchase Price to Bolster Supply

 India
2
Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

Rupee Recovery: Influences Behind the 12-Paise Rebound

 India
3
Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

Turkish Super Lig Club Kasimpasa Under State Trusteeship Amid Fraud Probe

 Turkey
4
Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

Unity and Trust: Afghan Leaders Demand Political Office in Islamabad

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025