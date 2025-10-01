Capgemini India Announces Leadership Transition

Capgemini's India operations are set for a significant leadership change as Ashwin Yardi retires from his position as Chief Executive Officer. After seven years, Yardi is transitioning to the role of non-executive Chairman of the board, effective January 1, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday.

Taking the reins as CEO will be Sanjay Chalke, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Capgemini in India. Chalke will also join the Group Executive Committee on the same date, signaling a smooth transition in the company's leadership structure. Capgemini employs nearly 180,000 individuals across 13 locations in India.

Yardi's tenure since December 2018 saw the India business expand significantly, growing from 105,500 to about 180,000 employees. As he steps into the non-executive Chairman role, Yardi will concentrate on relationships with key stakeholders and provide support to Chalke in his new position. Chalke, known for driving operational excellence and fostering cross-functional synergies, brings a wealth of experience from his former roles at Capgemini and DXC Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)