TAC InfoSec's Bold Vision: USD 100 Million ARR and Global Expansion by 2030

Cybersecurity firm TAC InfoSec aims for USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue by 2030, with a focus on AI-led R&D and a global innovation network. The company's client base spans over 6,000 enterprises in 100 countries, and it reported strong financial growth in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:19 IST
Cybersecurity firm TAC InfoSec has announced an ambitious target of reaching USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2030. This aggressive goal is supported by an investment of USD 100 million in AI-focused research and development, intending to establish a global network of innovation hubs.

TAC InfoSec's client base currently includes over 6,000 enterprises across 100 countries, featuring prominent names like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and major financial institutions such as HSBC and DBS. This expansion strategy underlines the company's commitment to becoming a leader in cybersecurity innovation.

In fiscal year 2024-25, TAC InfoSec saw a 172% increase in total income and a 134% rise in net profit. The acquisition of CyberScope marked its foray into Web3 and blockchain security, adding 3,000 clients to its roster, further boosting its growth trajectory.

