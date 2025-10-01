From App Coder to AI Arms Dealer: The Rise of Steven Simoni
Steven Simoni, a tech entrepreneur, transitions from a Silicon Valley app coder to an AI-enabled defense contractor. He co-founded Allen Control Systems, which develops the 'Bullfrog,' an AI-powered machine gun for shooting drones. Simoni's journey underscores a Silicon Valley shift towards military technology amid global tensions.
Steven Simoni, once a tech entrepreneur behind a successful app, has taken a sharp turn towards defense, co-founding Allen Control Systems. His new venture focuses on developing AI-enhanced weaponry, such as the 'Bullfrog' machine gun designed to counter drone threats. This significant career pivot is reflective of a broader trend among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who are increasingly venturing into military technologies as tensions rise globally.
Backed by $40 million in funding, the company is carving a niche in defense innovation. Simoni's high-profile persona, including appearances on Fox News and a podcast featuring military officials, has helped spotlight his company's advanced technology solutions. With major contracts lined up with U.S. Army and Special Operations Forces, Allen Control Systems is poised to make a substantial impact in the defense sector.
However, the leap into weaponry is not without its critics. Silicon Valley's involvement in defense is viewed with skepticism by some, wary of potential catastrophic failures. Despite this, Simoni pushes forward, aiming to take the company public and capture investor interest in AI-powered defense systems.
ALSO READ
Romania's Strategic Push: Defensive Drones and Enhanced U.S. Presence
Tensions Escalate as Hungary and Ukraine Clash Over Sovereignty and Drones
Unidentified Drones Pose Threat to Danish and Norwegian Military Installations
Denmark Halts Drones Amid Security Concerns During EU Summit
VTDS Honored for Pioneering Defense Innovation at Bharat Nirmaan Awards 2025