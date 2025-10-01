From App Coder to AI Arms Dealer: The Rise of Steven Simoni

Steven Simoni, once a tech entrepreneur behind a successful app, has taken a sharp turn towards defense, co-founding Allen Control Systems. His new venture focuses on developing AI-enhanced weaponry, such as the 'Bullfrog' machine gun designed to counter drone threats. This significant career pivot is reflective of a broader trend among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who are increasingly venturing into military technologies as tensions rise globally.

Backed by $40 million in funding, the company is carving a niche in defense innovation. Simoni's high-profile persona, including appearances on Fox News and a podcast featuring military officials, has helped spotlight his company's advanced technology solutions. With major contracts lined up with U.S. Army and Special Operations Forces, Allen Control Systems is poised to make a substantial impact in the defense sector.

However, the leap into weaponry is not without its critics. Silicon Valley's involvement in defense is viewed with skepticism by some, wary of potential catastrophic failures. Despite this, Simoni pushes forward, aiming to take the company public and capture investor interest in AI-powered defense systems.