Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:33 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Data centres in space? Jeff Bezos says it's possible

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos predicted on Friday gigawatt-scale data centres will be built in space within the next 10 to 20 years and that continuously available solar energy meant they would eventually outperform those based on Earth. Speaking at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Bezos also compared the surge in artificial intelligence to the internet boom of the early 2000s, urging optimism despite the risk of speculative bubbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025