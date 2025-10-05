Bezos Envisions Space Data Centers Revolution
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos forecasts gigawatt-scale data centers in space within 10 to 20 years, leveraging continuous solar energy to surpass Earth-based facilities. Speaking in Turin, he likened AI's rise to the early 2000s internet boom, urging optimism despite potential speculative risks.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos has stunned the tech community with his latest prediction: that gigawatt-scale data centers will be built in space within the next decade or two. These space-based facilities, benefiting from endless solar energy, could eventually outshine their Earth-bound counterparts.
During his speech at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Bezos drew parallels between the meteoric rise of artificial intelligence and the internet boom of the early 2000s. Despite acknowledging the possibility of speculative bubbles, he expressed strong optimism for the future.
By drawing on lessons from the past, Bezos encouraged his audience to embrace the upcoming wave of technological advancements, suggesting that the potential outweighs the risks.
