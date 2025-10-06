Left Menu

Bezos Envisions Galactic Data Centres

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos forecasts the construction of gigawatt-scale data centres in space within 20 years, leveraging continuous solar energy for superior performance. Speaking at Italian Tech Week, he likened AI's rise to the internet boom and encouraged optimism despite potential speculative risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 02:27 IST
Jeff Bezos

Amazon's visionary founder, Jeff Bezos, stunned attendees at the Italian Tech Week in Turin with his bold prediction: gigawatt-scale data centres may soon orbit space.

Bezos forecasts these data hubs, powered by continuous solar energy, will outperform their Earth-bound counterparts within the next two decades.

Drawing parallels between the current AI surge and the 2000s internet boom, Bezos encourages optimism, despite the lurking danger of speculative bubbles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

