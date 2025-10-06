Bezos Envisions Galactic Data Centres

Amazon's visionary founder, Jeff Bezos, stunned attendees at the Italian Tech Week in Turin with his bold prediction: gigawatt-scale data centres may soon orbit space.

Bezos forecasts these data hubs, powered by continuous solar energy, will outperform their Earth-bound counterparts within the next two decades.

Drawing parallels between the current AI surge and the 2000s internet boom, Bezos encourages optimism, despite the lurking danger of speculative bubbles.

