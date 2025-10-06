Left Menu

Tesla Hints at Cheaper Model Launch Amidst Slowing Sales

Tesla has teased an event on October 7, possibly announcing a more affordable model. Anticipation of this announcement led to a 4% stock surge. Despite a record third-quarter in deliveries, annual figures are predicted to decline. A cheaper Model Y might be introduced, aiming to boost future sales.

Updated: 06-10-2025 21:23 IST
Tesla has sparked excitement by teasing an event on October 7, which investors speculate could unveil a more affordable model. This anticipation lifted Tesla's shares by 4% on Monday. A brief nine-second clip on social media hinted at this event, creating a buzz among enthusiasts and analysts alike.

While Tesla achieved record-breaking deliveries in the recent quarter, driven by a spike in electric vehicle purchases before a U.S. tax credit expired, analysts predict a dip in annual deliveries. The company's drop in numbers is attributed to expiring incentives and potential market resistance related to Elon Musk's controversial political stances.

The electric automaker, historically reliant on incremental updates rather than introducing new models, may increase its output with a simplified Model Y. This new version is intended to be 20% cheaper to produce and could potentially reach 250,000 units annually in the U.S. by 2026, offering a solution to bolster future sales.

