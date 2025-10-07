FCC Aims to Revolutionize Space Licensing Procedures

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced plans to vote on two pivotal measures designed to modernize its licensing processes this month. These efforts aim to make accessing and utilizing more spectrum for space operations considerably easier.

According to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, the proposals are set to 'fundamentally alter our regulatory framework.' The goal is to simplify the application process, provide clear timelines, and enhance flexibility in licensed operations, a move that could significantly benefit private companies in the space industry, such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

The new measures reflect the FCC's commitment to fostering innovation in space technologies by easing regulatory hurdles. This initiative could play a crucial role in the ongoing expansion of the commercial space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)