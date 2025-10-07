Innovations in Health: Breakthroughs, Deals, and Developments

Innovators in the realm of immunity were honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine, shining a light on discoveries crucial to the understanding of peripheral immune tolerance. These advances, contributed by American and Japanese scientists, offer new avenues for autoimmune and cancer treatment research.

In corporate news, Qualtrics is set to acquire Press Ganey Forsta in a multibillion-dollar deal, marking a significant movement in healthcare technology acquisitions. This transaction underscores the growing importance of AI-driven data in shaping future healthcare solutions.

Additionally, Eli Lilly announces a billion-dollar investment in India's pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape, signaling expanded global ambitions. This comes amid ongoing developments such as MapLight's planned IPO and pivotal CDC recommendations for childhood vaccines.

