FCC Moves to Block Chinese Tech Over Security Fears

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is poised to tighten regulations on telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies labeled as national security threats. On October 28, the FCC will vote on new rules targeting these firms, such as Huawei and ZTE, adding them to the "Covered List," which prevents the authorization of their equipment for import or sale.

The proposed measure will allow the FCC to prohibit previously authorized equipment and proposes additional steps to enhance network security. FCC Chair Brendan Carr emphasized the importance of preventing questionable equipment from entering U.S. networks, and the agency continues to explore further improvements to the regulation process.

In recent months, the FCC has taken steps against Chinese telecommunications entities, citing national security concerns. The agency also moved to withdraw recognition from test labs owned or influenced by the Chinese government and barred these labs from testing devices like smartphones in the U.S. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to comment on these developments.

