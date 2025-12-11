Left Menu

RBI Lifts Restrictions on Cash Credit Facilities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased restrictions on cash credit facilities after feedback from stakeholders. The central bank acknowledged the need to ensure working capital availability and revised draft norms that previously suggested curbs on borrowers exceeding ₹10 crore across the banking system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:49 IST
RBI Lifts Restrictions on Cash Credit Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a relaxation of restrictions on cash credit facilities, following stakeholder feedback on earlier draft norms.

In its statement, the central bank highlighted that cash credit accounts operate differently from current accounts and overdraft accounts, warranting a revision of previous restrictions suggested in the October draft for borrowers with over Rs 10 crore exposure.

While the RBI accepted changes to allow any lending bank with over 10% exposure to maintain transaction accounts, it declined other suggestions on transactional monitoring and compliance.

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025