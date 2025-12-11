Left Menu

India's Open AI Regulatory Stance Fosters U.S. Collaboration Amid Global Restrictions

India's open regulatory stance on AI development sets it apart globally, according to Pranav Mishra of AmCham India. Emphasizing potential U.S.-India cooperation, Mishra expressed confidence that recent U.S. policies on China won't impact India. The upcoming AI Impact Summit will spotlight AI's influence across Indian sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:01 IST
India's Open AI Regulatory Stance Fosters U.S. Collaboration Amid Global Restrictions
Pranav Mishra, Director, Amcham India. (Photo: ANI0. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's unique and open approach to regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI) development stands out in stark contrast to the global trend of tightening restrictions, according to Pranav Mishra, Director at the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AmCham India). He commended the Indian government's progressive stance, highlighting opportunities for collaboration between the United States and India.

Mishra emphasized the potential synergy between India's liberal regulatory environment and the United States' emphasis on innovation-driven technology. Amid geopolitical shifts, such as the U.S. restricting chip access to China, he stated these developments do not pose a negative impact on India, which benefits instead from American technological support within its growing AI sphere.

Addressing India's AI infrastructure, Mishra pointed out its reliance on major American technology firms. These companies play a crucial role in supporting India's AI compute infrastructure, imperative for the nation's digital ambitions, including the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The impending AI Impact Summit aims to explore AI's extensive effects on India's diverse societal facets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025