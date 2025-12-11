India's Open AI Regulatory Stance Fosters U.S. Collaboration Amid Global Restrictions

India's unique and open approach to regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI) development stands out in stark contrast to the global trend of tightening restrictions, according to Pranav Mishra, Director at the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AmCham India). He commended the Indian government's progressive stance, highlighting opportunities for collaboration between the United States and India.

Mishra emphasized the potential synergy between India's liberal regulatory environment and the United States' emphasis on innovation-driven technology. Amid geopolitical shifts, such as the U.S. restricting chip access to China, he stated these developments do not pose a negative impact on India, which benefits instead from American technological support within its growing AI sphere.

Addressing India's AI infrastructure, Mishra pointed out its reliance on major American technology firms. These companies play a crucial role in supporting India's AI compute infrastructure, imperative for the nation's digital ambitions, including the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The impending AI Impact Summit aims to explore AI's extensive effects on India's diverse societal facets.

